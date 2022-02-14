Selinsgrove, Pa. — An EMS worker and Fire Company Chief were struck by a vehicle as they attempted to treat a reported overdose on N. Susquehanna Trail in Selinsgrove.

Marisa Liddington, 34, of Middleburg allegedly fled the scene on Feb. 9, striking the two responders and leading troopers on a brief chase. According to the report, Liddington was in possession of controlled substances after troopers took her into custody.

Liddington was charged with felonies that included second-degree aggravated assault by vehicle and third-degree fleeing or attempting to elude officers. She was also charged with three misdemeanors in use or possession of drug paraphernalia, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and DUI.

Liddington was arraigned before Judge Jeffrey Rowe and given $40,000 monetary bail. Liddington could not post bail and was confined to the Snyder County Prison on Feb. 10.

