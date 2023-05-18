State College, Pa. — A man allegedly grabbed woman by the throat, cutting off her breathing as he attempted get a kiss.

Shane Gabriel Standhardt, 22, of Royersford choked the woman on April 14 as they were talking at a fraternity house near Penn State University, police said.

The two were discussing a tattoo on Standhardt’s forearm, which the accuser told police was "unique," when the incident took place, police said. Standhardt allegedly grabbed her throat with one hand and pulled her in and attempted to kiss her.

"The victim reported that while Standhardt was squeezing, her airway was impeded, her vision went black, and her ears started to ring," Officer Lenig of the State College Police wrote.

She struggled and finally pulled away, while a friend allegedly stepped in to intervene. "Standhardt then yelled 'f--k this,' and walked away," according to the affidavit.

He was later located and questioned. He admitted being in State College at the fraternity and talking to the accuser. He told police "that he did attempt to kiss the victim but she turned away so he walked away from her."

Standhardt is being charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment along with strangulation. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on June 6 for a preliminary hearing.

No bail is listed for Standhardt.

Docket sheet

