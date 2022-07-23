Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman is facing charges after police say she pushed her way into a house and fought several residents, including a young girl.

Stormie Birster, 30, knocked at the door of a home in the 40 block of North Marshall Street on July 8 at 9:45 p.m., according to police. Kohna Kalscheur answered the door and when she did, Birster stepped into the house, Kalscheur told Shamokin Officer Tyler Bischof.

Kalscheur didn't know the woman so she told her to leave, but Birster replied, "Make me" before allegedly lunging over Kalscheur to swing at a juvenile girl who was also in the house.

Kalscheur tried to intervene, but Birster knocked her glasses off, arrest papers say. She was eventually able to pull Birster off the girl and shove her out the door.

While the two were fighting, Kalscheur's boyfriend, Felix Chamorro called for his mother, Greglin Garcia, to come downstairs because of the fighting. Garcia "went outside and was fighting with Birster in the street," Bischof wrote in an affidavit. One of Birster's friends who was outside allegedly threatened to shoot Garcia multiple times.

When police arrived, they could see blood on Birster's face and arm, though she denied anything had happened, records show.

Birster was charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 9:30 in front of District Judge John Gembic.

Docket sheet

