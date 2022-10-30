Williamsport, Pa. — A woman who was repeatedly caught stealing was arrested again after she stole nearly $600 worth of items from a grocery store over a two-month period, police say.

Kenya Lee Griffin, 31, was seen on surveillance cameras under-ringing groceries at Weis Markets at 1916 Old Lycoming Creek Road three times in September and again on Oct. 8 totaling $344, according to Officer Shyanne Hughes of the Old Lycoming Township police department.

Store employees contacted police on Oct. 13 after Griffin and her boyfriend, Donte Saint George, stole an additional $255 worth of groceries, charges state. Court records show Griffin, Poplar Street, Williamsport, has two prior retail theft convictions.

Saint George has also been charged with retail theft.

