Williamsport, Pa. — A woman stole her handicapped mother's car and cell phone, leaving the mother unable to call for help for days, according to police.

After three days, the mother was able to use an "uninitialized" cell phone, which is a phone that's not connected to a network but still able to make emergency calls, to alert police.

She told police her heroin-addicted daughter, Monica Lynn Berninger, 42, came to her house in the 1100 block of Almond Street on Feb. 19 and announced she was taking her mother's car.

Her mother told her not to take the car, but Berninger reportedly grabbed the keys, along with her mother's cell phone, and left the house. Because she is handicapped, the mother was unable to chase after or stop Berninger from leaving.

After reporting her 2002 Toyota Camry stolen on Feb. 21, police discovered the vehicle abandoned near the mother's house with the keys and cell phone inside.

Berninger was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.