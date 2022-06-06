Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman who reportedly stole and abandoned a pickup truck and dump trailer left mail behind mail and other paperwork addressed to her, according to police.

When police contacted Kaitlyn Ann Else at Columbia County Prison where she was being housed, she allegedly admitted stealing the truck and trailer earlier this year, said Stonington State Trooper Jeffrey Brown.

The owner of Stiely's Garage, Route 225, Zerbe Township, contacted police after discovering a blue Ford F-250 pickup truck and black dump trailer missing on April 2. The next day, both were found about a mile west of the dealership and appeared to be stuck, Brown said.

Stiely noted the only things missing were Bose ear buds, valued at $280, and a set of keys. There were things inside the trailer that weren't there when it was stolen, Stiely noted. Those items included a case of Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, a Duralast floor jack, and a tire. Police also allegedly found mail and other documents addressed to Else inside the vehicle.

After speaking with police, court records show Else, 33, of Treverton, was charged with third-degree felony theft and two second-degree misdemeanors that included receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.