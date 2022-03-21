Bloomsburg, Pa. — A prisoner who allegedly spit on a police officer has been charged with a felony, court records show.

Jacklyn Marie Jeremiah, 38, of Catawissa allegedly spit on a Locust Township police officer as Jeremiah was being removed from a patrol vehicle. Video was sent to Bloomsburg Sgt. Leonard Gogutski, who said he viewed Jeremiah lunging at the officer during the intake.

Jeremiah was charged with third-degree felony aggravated harassment by a prison and given $5,000 bail. She remained in custody at the Columbia County Prison after being arraigned by Judge Russell Lawton.

