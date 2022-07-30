Montoursville, Pa. — A woman told police she shoved a five-year-old child to the ground after the child allegedly refused to move out of her way.

Shyron Denise Creech, 28, of Williamsport was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children after nurses discovered bruises on the child’s pelvic area, legs, and shoulder, PSP Montoursville Trooper Jamesan Keeler wrote.

Authorities were contacted on July 22 when a nurse at UPMC Williamsport examined the child.

Creech was interviewed by Keeler the same day at the Montoursville State Police barracks. Creech said she pushed the child down because she had to go to the bathroom and she wouldn't get out of the way.

The child struck her head after Creech shoved her, causing a laceration on her face and forehead, Keeler said. Creech witnessed the child fall, but continued to the bathroom, Keeler wrote in an affidavit.

Creech was asked about more bruises on the child’s pelvic area and allegedly admitted to holding her down during potty training. Creech said the child has been difficult and she held her down too hard during a training session.

Creech was charged with first-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment to go with the felony. Judge Gary Whiteman ordered her held on $25,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment on July 22.

Creech will next appear in court on Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

