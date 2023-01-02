Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman allegedly stole $1,131 worth of Christmas presents that were meant as gifts for children.

Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark, allegedly rewrapped the presents in different wrapping paper after taking them from an ex-boyfriend’s home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven.

A family member found the gifts on Christmas Eve and returned some of them to the accuser, according to a release from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. Police said more than $600 worth of property is still missing.

Cisowski was questioned by police about the Dec. 21 theft shortly after the incident was reported. She denied taking anything, police said.

Cisowski was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 30 with Judge Frank Mills. No bail was listed for Cisowski.

Docket sheet

