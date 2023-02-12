Mill Hall, Pa. — A Mill Hall woman is facing felony charges for reportedly lying to state agencies in order to get cash assistance.

Tasha M. Stephens, 32, fraudulently took more than $2,000 between October of 2021 through May of 2022 from state programs that are meant to help low-income families, arrest records show.

Stephens had applied for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which provides cash assistance to families with dependent children who aren't getting support from one or both parents due to absence, incapacity, or unemployment of a parent, records show. Eligibility is income-based.

When Stephens applied for TANF on Sept. 24, 2021, she allegedly denied having any income and was approved for assistance. On Dec. 1, Stephens submitted an application for the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program and again, denied earning any income.

On March 21, 2022, it was discovered through an agency's database system that Stephens had been getting wages from Harbor Freight Tools, according to Agent Maria Lesh of the state inspector general's office.

A request for employment verification was sent to both Harbor Freight and Stephens. Stephens did not respond, but Harbor Freight confirmed she'd been working there throughout the time she'd been getting assistance, charges say.

Based on those wages, Stephens had fraudulently gotten $2,205 from TANF, Lesh said.

Stephens, of Lionel Lane, was charged with making false statements.

Docket sheet

