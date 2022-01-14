Coal Township, Pa. — Coal Township Police were dispatched a residence near the 1200 block of West Arch Street after they received a disturbance call, with reports that a knife was possibly involved.

Officer Nathan Foust responded to the January 10 incident near the 1200 block of West Arch Street. Foust said he could hear a woman scream from within the building.

After being let inside the residence, Foust said a woman attempted to hit him with a wooden table leg.

Officers informed Patty Yost, 42, of Coal Township"numerous times" that officers were there to check on her safety. Foust said that despite their best efforts, Yost continued to display aggressive behavior toward them.

Yost allegedly threw an oxygen machine, striking an officer in the foot. Foust said Yost was then taken to the ground and placed into custody.

Yost, who has another active case in Northumberland County for disorderly conduct, was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

A $5,000 monetary bail was set for Yost, who is being held at the Northumberland County Jail until a Jan. 18 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet