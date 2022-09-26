Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman lied about her household income to get thousands of dollars in food stamps, officials say.

Crystal L. Pennypacker, 43, signed up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on November of 2019. The federal program, which is income-based, provides recipients with financial resources to buy groceries.

Pennypacker listed only herself and her daughter as members of the household, according to records. But after the state inspector general's office received a tip earlier this year, investigator Maria Lesh began questioning if Pennypacker was living alone, like she claimed.

Lesh discovered Pennypacker's husband, Martin, had reportedly been living with the family on Dickson Street in Berwick from Feb. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020. She also confirmed Mr. Pennypacker worked at K-Fab at the time and was receiving paychecks his wife never reported as part of her household income, charges say.

The Pennypacker's landlord verified the couple was living together and Mr. Pennypacker was the person who paid the rent each month, according to Lesh.

During that time, Lesh was allegedly overpaid $2,840 in SNAP payments. She was charged with fraudulently obtaining food stamps. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.