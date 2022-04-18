Williamsport, Pa. — An open window, damaged blinds, and a tricycle with a muddy shoe print helped Williamsport Police identify and charge a woman accused of entering a home without permission.

Ann Minerva Conroy, 55, of Williamsport allegedly answered the door when police responded to a call for a trespasser on April 7. Conroy told officers she entered through an unlocked front door to confront the owner of the home near the 400 block of Brandon Avenue, according to arrest papers.

The homeowner, who contacted police around 5:50 p.m. when she allegedly discovered Conroy inside the home, told authorities she locked all doors prior to leaving.

Police said an investigation of the property led to the discovery of an open window with damaged blinds. Authorities also located a child's tricycle with a muddy shoe print on it, police say. Conroy allegedly used the tricycle to boost herself through the window to enter the home.

Conroy was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and held on $35,000 bond. Court records show she is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on May 2 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

