Montoursville, Pa. — Security at Weis Markets in Montoursville caught a woman stealing items in a self-check line.

Employees approached Justine Kline, Weis Retail Crime Investigator, with concerns about a customer on April 19, according to an affidavit. Kline reviewed purchases made by Ciera Monique Stewart, 30, of Williamsport from previous months, police said.

Stewart allegedly passed items through the checkout area without scanning them.

She would then use her shoppers’ card for the items that were purchased. Kline said surveillance video and the shoppers’ club card helped identify the Stewart.

She was observed “fake scanning” items on Feb. 22 and 27 and twice on March 22, according to Montoursville Police Officer Bill Hagemeyer. The total value of the stolen merchandise was approximately $177.21, Hagemeyer said.

Stewart was allegedly wearing a Five Guys shirt in the surveillance video. Hagemeyer went to the restaurant and spoke with Stewart to verify it was her in the video.

Stewart is being charged with third-degree felony retail theft. Her fourth such arrest for similar offenses.

Stewart is free on $15,000 unsecured bail. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on May 15 for preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

