Williamsport, Pa. -- Officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police were called twice to a 737 W. Third St. for a report of a woman setting items on fire at her neighbor's apartment door and throwing a knife through the apartment window.

The incident reportedly happened around 11:45 p.m., Nov. 30.

Officers made contact with Tiffany Marie McGinty, 28, who they said attempted to flee into the basement, then out of the residence, and then became physically resistive and combative with officers before being taken into custody.

"The apartment building has multiple units within it and McGinty put multiple occupants at risk of serious injury or death," Officer Michael Corter wrote.

McGinty, who lived in the same apartment complex, allegedly went to the person's house when they stopped returning calls. McGinty pulled a white towel from underneath the front door and allegedly attempted to set it on fire.

According to Corter, McGinty fled the scene before officers arrived, but was located a short time later. Corter said officers discovered a burnt towel, knife, and broken glass.

McGinty was later arraigned before MDJ William Solomon on the charges of arson, flight to avoid apprehension, causing or risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief

McGinty was denied bail and detained in the Lycoming County Prison.