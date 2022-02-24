Danville, Pa. – Two Geisinger nurses were allegedly attacked by a patient while performing a medical assessment.

On Feb. 10, Samantha Cieri, 22, of Muncy was taken into an exam room at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. when she allegedly attacked two nurses. According to a police affidavit, the hospital staff brought a mobile computer system into Cieri's room at the beginning of the assessment.

Cieri allegedly pushed the computer system at one of the nurses and "began to throw a barrage of closed fist punches," according to the affidavit, striking [her] 3 to 4 times in the chest and shoulder area.

They attempted to restrain Cieri while calling to other staff for additional help. As the nurses tried to restrain Cieri, she allegedly was able to scratch one with her right hand "drawing blood" and "dug her fingernails into the right index finger of [the other]," according to the affidavit.

One of the nurses reportedly required medical attention and was treated in the emergency room at Geisinger Medical Center.

Cieri was charged with two felony counts aggravated assault, as well as two counters misdemeanor simple assault and two counts harassment.

She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

