Forks Township, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to Worlds End State Park Sunday morning to rescue a woman who fell from a waterfall, officials say.

Responders were called to the High Knob Trail in Sullivan County just after 7 a.m. for reports of a woman who had slipped from one of the trails in the park and was suffering from a severe head injury.

A rope team was deployed, but it took nearly three hours for rescuers pulled the woman from the trail. She was then transported to a waiting LifeFlight helicopter near the fairgrounds, officials said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.