Forks Township, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to Worlds End State Park Sunday morning to rescue a woman who fell from a waterfall, officials say.
Responders were called to the High Knob Trail in Sullivan County just after 7 a.m. for reports of a woman who had slipped from one of the trails in the park and was suffering from a severe head injury.
A rope team was deployed, but it took nearly three hours for rescuers pulled the woman from the trail. She was then transported to a waiting LifeFlight helicopter near the fairgrounds, officials said.
