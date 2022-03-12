Williamsport, Pa. — The woman who allegedly used a man’s credit card 224 times for transactions that totaled more than $8,000 will appear in court on March 21.

Cheryl Lynn Gallagher, 54, of Williamsport is facing five felonies after authorities say she used the man’s Discover card hundreds of times between July 4, 2020 to July 3, 2021.

According to an affidavit, Gallagher was in charge of paying the accuser’s rent with prepaid checks while he was incarcerated. Authorities said Gallagher was also given access to the Discover card to deposit money into a commissary and telephone call account at the Lycoming County Prison.

Gallagher was reportedly supposed to pick up the accuser from prison on July 1, 2021 but never showed. Efforts were made to contact Gallagher, who allegedly did not answer the phone or immediately hung up.

Police say Gallagher added her name to the man’s account on July 15, 2020 and removed it two days prior to his release from prison a year later. Authorities said statements provided by the man showed Gallagher used the card 224 times totaling $8,790.

Gallagher allegedly transferred $13,008 from the man’s account to pay the card during the timeframe. Investigators also said Gallagher used the man’s Amazon account three times for a total of $539.52.

Court records show Gallagher was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, access device fraud, and identity theft. All are third-degree felonies.

Gallagher will appear before Judge Ryan Tira on March 21 for an arraignment and accelerated rehabilitation disposition. Gallagher was released from custody on Fed. 23, 2022 after she posted $15,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet



