Woodward Township, Pa. —Police said a woman who had just stolen items from a store, struck a person as they attempted to give her a ride home.

Desirea Jordan, 22, of Lock Haven was charged with retail theft and harassment on June 17 for the incident that occurred near the 20 block of Woodward Avenue in Dunnstown.

Court records show Jordan has two active cases against her in Clinton County Court. Both include simple assault and harassment charges.

