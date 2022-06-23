2022-06-23 Desirea Jordan mugshot.jpg

Woodward Township, Pa. —Police said a woman who had just stolen items from a store, struck a person as they attempted to give her a ride home.

Desirea Jordan, 22, of Lock Haven was charged with retail theft and harassment on June 17 for the incident that occurred near the 20 block of Woodward Avenue in Dunnstown.

Court records show Jordan has two active cases against her in Clinton County Court. Both include simple assault and harassment charges.

Docket 1

Docket 2

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!