Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman received nearly $25,000 in fraudulent deposits and withdrew $18,000 before she was caught, police say.

Janet Robin McBride, 64, first opened an account at Horizon Federal Credit Union, 217 W. Bald Eagle Street, Lock Haven, on June 2, according to Lock Haven Police Officer Elizabeth Gregory.

Between June 14-16, she received $24,877 in Automated Clearing House deposits. ACH is an electronic transfer of money between banks and is often used for direct deposits or online bill paying.

Before the deposits cleared, McBride withdrew $18,306 through ATM and other withdrawals from the bank, Gregory said. When bank officials discovered the ACH deposits were fraudulent, they put a stop to any additional transactions and asked McBride to return the money she'd already withdrew.

Bank officials also told McBride she would need to report the fraudulent deposits to the police, charges say.

McBride allegedly made an agreement with the bank to repay the money, but failed to follow through. She also failed to make a report with the police, arrest papers show.

McBride, Church Street, was charged with felony theft by deception and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Frank Mills.

Docket sheet

