Montoursville, Pa. — When officers with the Montoursville Police Department approached a woman standing in front of a church on Broad Street, they said she attempted to run away.

Jessica Lynn Frey was taken to the ground by officer Bill Hagemeyer as she tried to pull away from authorities. The 31-year-old Frey, who had been told to stay away from the church several times prior to the July 3 incident, put her hands underneath her body as officers attempted to used handcuffs, Hagemeyer said.

Frey was eventually placed into handcuffs and stood up by officers. As they put her inside their vehicle, Frey grabbed his groin, Hagemeyer said.

Frey allegedly told police she had eaten psychedelic mushrooms and had been drinking. A witness told police Frey had approached them near a convenience store to purchase beer and cigarettes.

After being told “no," Frey allegedly asked the witness if he had ever done "shrooms," according to the affidavit filed by Hagemeyer. Frey then spit in her hand and hit the witnesses’ vehicle, police said.

Frey was charged with three separate misdemeanors that included indecent assault, harassment, and resisting arrest. Frey waived her preliminary hearing and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Frey is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 8 for a formal arraignment on the charges.

Docket sheet

