Sayre, Pa. — After being called to the scene of a crash in the parking lot of a McDonalds, Sayre Police said they discovered a driver was driving under the influence with young children inside her vehicle.

Cierra Nicole Harris, 33, of Waverly, NY was charged with first-degree misdemeanor and DUI after a blood draw determined amphetamine, alcohol, and clonazepam to be present. Officers described Harris as fidgety and very talkative as they attempted to explain a sobriety test.

A Mike’s Hard Lemonade was located inside the vehicle being operated by Harris.

“Harris made admissions of alcohol consumption and having ingested 'Klonopin' which is also known as Clonazepam,” officer Thomas Zerbowski wrote. “Harris displayed bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils.”

The juvenile children were picked up by a relative at the scene, according to authorities. No bail was listed for Harris, who, in 2018, was charged with furnish liquor to minors.

