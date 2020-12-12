Female arrest_NCPA

Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A 24-year-old Montoursville woman was charged with a felony after state police said she assaulted a trooper.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Ernest Capobianco said police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Woodland Road, Loyalsock Township, around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 for an active domestic dispute.

Capobianco said he told Jacqueline N. Kautz, 24, that she would be cited for harassment for reportedly shoving a female victim during the dispute.

At that point, Kautz allegedly shoved Trooper Troy Hansen, according to police.

"Kautz was taken into custody and transported back to PSP-Montoursville," Capobianco said.

Kautz was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and two summary counts of harassment.

