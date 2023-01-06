Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A woman made repeated trips to an apartment to do drugs and steal cash — all while the tenant's dead body was lying on the living room floor, police say.

Amber Nicole Burkhart was arrested by Lycoming Regional Police Department early Friday morning after police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Blanchard Avenue in Old Lycoming Township for a reported burglary.

Police located Burkhart, 33, inside the apartment. She admitted to police she used a key to get into the secured apartment minutes before police were called to the scene.

Police were called to the same location earlier the prior evening to check on the welfare of the tenant. When police arrived on Thursday around 5 p.m., they found the apartment locked with the television and lights on inside. Neighbors expressed concern as they had not seen the male tenant for several days and reported that his vehicle was missing.

Police forced entry into the apartment and found the male tenant deceased. The deceased had been covered with a blanket and there was drug paraphernalia near his body. Police also located a prescription pill bottle belonging to Burkhart on the table.

When questioned, Burkhart admitted the tenant had died in her presence several days ago, after the two used fentanyl together inside the apartment, according to police. Burkhart told police she came and went from the apartment at least twice over the course of several days as the tenant lie dead on the living room floor. She admitted to both using fentanyl in the deceased man's presence, as well as stealing about $100 in cash from him as she came and went from his apartment between Jan. 2-5.

Burkhart, who police say is homeless, was charged with one count of misdemeanor abuse of corpse and one count of theft. She was subsequently arraigned in front of District Judge William Solomon and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

