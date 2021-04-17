Harrisburg, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced 43 highway, bridge, rail, and bike and pedestrian projects in 21 counties, including Centre and Northumberland countiess, selected for $45.9 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

In Centre County, Toftrees Development LLC will receive $2.44 million to construct the Masters Boulevard/Waddle Road Extension Project located in Patton Township. Project components include excavation, paving, sidewalks, traffic signal, and stormwater management.

Northumberland County will benefit with the following projects:

County of Northumberland - $149,615 for the repair of Bridge 142, which is jointly owned by Northumberland and Columbia counties.

Warrior Run School District - $344,725 to increase sight distance and improve safety for accesses at an expanding campus of Warrior Run School District. It will lower the height of the roadway to eliminate a hump that is currently a hazard for drivers.

“Transportation moves communities and economies forward,” Gov. Wolf said. “These investments will assist with overall mobility and safety in our local communities.”

Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving local infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments improve roadways, address pedestrian and accessibility concerns, and help bridges in need of repair or replacement.

“Investing in our communities continues to be critical to moving the economy forward in 2021,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Making roadways more accessible for all modes of travel assures that we are making continued business connections for the future and keeps transportation an integral part of daily living.”

PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.