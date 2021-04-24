Harrisburg, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf announced approval of $2.17 million in funding to expand agriculture operations for six projects in five Pennsylvania counties.

The investments approved today will help farmers acquire buildings, farmland, and construct barns and broiler houses.

“Today’s approved funding will help our farmers expand their operations, embark on new ones, and provide critical goods and services to buyers in their communities and beyond.”

Three counties in northcentral Pa. were approved for First Industry Fund projects.

Centre County

Halfmoon Creek Farm, LLC, through SEDA-Council of Governments, was approved for a 15-year, $170,000 PIDA loan at a 1 percent reset rate to acquire a 15-acre farm located in Ferguson Township.

The property includes a 1,872-square-foot two-story farmhouse and a large equestrian building containing stables and an indoor riding area. The total project cost is $340,000.

In October 2019, Halfmoon Creek Farm, LLC entered into an installment sales agreement to acquire the project property for $351,000, and the PIDA project cost of $340,000 includes the eligible outstanding balance of the seller note and closing costs.

Columbia County

Joel and Sarah Knoebel, operating as Cleveland Pork, Inc., through SEDA-Council of Governments, were approved for a 15-year, $400,000 PIDA loan at a 1 percent reset rate to assist in the construction of a 4,800-head hog finishing barn on their farm located in Cleveland Township.

The couple currently operates a 4,400-head hog barn on the project premises. The new barn will be in addition to the existing hog barn that has been in operation since 2009.

Cleveland Pork, Inc. has recently received a renewable six-year contract from Country View Family Farms for the hog operation. The total project cost is $1,432,700.

Snyder County

Hidden View Farms, through SEDA-Council of Governments, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 PIDA loan at a 0.75 percent reset rate to assist in the construction of two 42-foot-by-644-foot chicken barns on the project property located in Jackson Township.

Hidden View Farms recently obtained a seven-year contract from Bell and Evans for both houses. The total project cost is $1,448,670.