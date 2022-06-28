Shamokin, Pa. — Witnesses helped track down a man police said headbutted and strangled someone during a fight.

Several people spoke with police and told them about a person of interest who had run by them or asked for a ride on June 20, the same day an alleged assault occurred.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect as Bobby Antonio Colon, 44, of Shamokin through their investigation near the 500 block of S. Market Street.

Colon is accused of headbutting a person and pressing them against a door while he strangled them in front of witnesses.

The accuser told police they were assaulted after Colon was asked to leave the residence in Shamokin. Colon allegedly responded with a headbutt before he followed the accuser and choked them outside a pizza shop.

Police photographed injuries on the accuser and interviewed several people in the area to locate Colon, who was charged with felony strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.

Colon was detained to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Colon will face Judge John Gembic on July 5 for a preliminary hearing in Northumberland County.

