Selinsgrove, Pa. —State Police in Selinsgrove charged a man with third-degree felony child pornography after they discovered 16 images and one video on a cellphone.

Donald Wesley Gower, 22, of Shamokin Dam handed his phone over to authorities on Oct. 18 after a witness reported he observed an image on the device. Authorities conducted a data extraction on Oct. 20, locating the images and video.

A review of the images showed nine included children younger than the age of 14 being depicted in sexually explicit activities.

Gower was incarcerated at the Snyder County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail. Gower will face Judge John Reed on Jan. 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet