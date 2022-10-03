Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman told a witness “you better not go to court” as she allegedly threatened her over an upcoming hearing.

Tiana Shanay Moore, 33, of Williamsport swore at the woman and threatened her several times on Sept. 15 near the 800 block of Elmira Street, police said. According to investigators, Moore said, “I’ll f**k you up if you go to court.”

The accuser was set to testify at a preliminary hearing for Terry Moore, who was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing on Sept. 15. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

Tiana Moore was reported to the Williamsport Bureau of Police on Sept. 17 for allegedly making the threats to the woman. She told the accuser on Sept. 19 "ain't going to make it to court" in another incident, police said.

Tiana Moore was charged with second-degree misdemeanor witness intimidation and harassment on Sept. 21. Moore will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Nov. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

No bail was listed for Tiana Moore.

