Lycoming County, Pa. — A witness police said had visible injuries to their left arm and hand, right knee, and right foot after being struck by a vehicle reported the assault to State Police in Montoursville.

An investigation into the incident led to charges being filed against Gregory Allen Emerick, 38, of Williamsport. According to an affidavit, Emerick hit the accuser on the evening of May 11, causing the injuries.

Court records show Emerick was charged with two felonies in first-degree aggravated assault and third-degree aggravated assault by vehicle. Emerick was also given two misdemeanor charges that included first-degree simple assault and second-degree recklessly endangering another person.

Following a preliminary arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman, Emerick was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Whiteman concluded this week.

