A brisk departure from the warmer temperatures this week, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Hazardous Weather Outlook for residents of northern and northcentral Pa.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 221 PM EST Fri Dec 17 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery conditions on untreated roads.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 233 PM EST Fri Dec 17 2021 Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Schuylkill- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A light wintry mix is expected to develop late tonight over the northern tier of the Commonwealth, generally for areas near, and just to the north of Interstate 80. Locally slippery travel conditions are possible on any untreated surfaces. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. A light wintry mix of sleet, and perhaps some patchy freezing rain on the ridge tops, is likely to continue Saturday morning, mainly near and to the north of Interstate 80. Again, localized slippery travel conditions are possible on untreated surfaces. Temperatures will warm enough for primarily rain by Saturday afternoon.