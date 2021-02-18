URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
304 AM EST Thu Feb 18 2021
Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-
Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Tioga-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union,
Lewistown, Mifflintown, Somerset, Bedford, Mansfield, Wellsboro,
Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg,
Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the highest snowfall amounts along
and southeast of I-99/US-220.