URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
138 PM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022
PAZ006-012-019-026>028-036-037-041-042-045-046-049>052-056-057-
063-300545-
/O.NEW.KCTP.WW.Y.0018.220330T1000Z-220330T1800Z/
Potter-Northern Clinton-Southern Centre-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Perry-Dauphin-Cumberland-
Including the cities of Coudersport, Renovo, State College,
Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Chambersburg,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, and Carlisle
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. A glaze of ice and a coating of
sleet are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
