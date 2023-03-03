URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
424 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023
PAZ046-051>053-058-032130-
/O.EXB.KCTP.WW.Y.0010.230303T2000Z-230304T0600Z/
Southern Lycoming-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville
424 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Wet snow changing to mixed precipitation expected. Total
snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to around one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on the ridges.
* WHERE...Southern Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia
and Schuylkill Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power
outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher
terrain. Winds will increase this afternoon and evening as
temperatures warm above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and
powerlines may increase the risk for power outages as winds
increase.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.