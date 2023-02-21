URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
345 PM EST Tue Feb 21 2023
PAZ012-017>019-041-042-045-046-049>053-058-220845-
/O.NEW.KCTP.WW.Y.0008.230222T1300Z-230222T2000Z/
Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport,
Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, and Pottsville
345 PM EST Tue Feb 21 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 3 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to one inch, with ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions where untreated. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
