Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 345 PM EST Tue Feb 21 2023 PAZ012-017>019-041-042-045-046-049>053-058-220845- /O.NEW.KCTP.WW.Y.0008.230222T1300Z-230222T2000Z/ Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 345 PM EST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 3 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch, with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions where untreated. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.