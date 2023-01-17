winter weather advisory NWS 2020

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
620 AM EST Tue Jan 17 2023

PAZ037-041-042-171500-
/O.CON.KCTP.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-230117T1500Z/
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run,
and Laporte
620 AM EST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a
  light glaze.

* WHERE...Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
  possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
  commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will start in the upper 20s to
  low 30s early this morning before rising into the mid 30s late
  this morning. Untreated surfaces may have a glaze of ice on
  them.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery
conditions as freezing rain impacts the area.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!