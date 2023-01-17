Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 620 AM EST Tue Jan 17 2023 PAZ037-041-042-171500- /O.CON.KCTP.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-230117T1500Z/ Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 620 AM EST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will start in the upper 20s to low 30s early this morning before rising into the mid 30s late this morning. Untreated surfaces may have a glaze of ice on them. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

