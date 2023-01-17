URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
620 AM EST Tue Jan 17 2023
PAZ037-041-042-171500-
/O.CON.KCTP.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-230117T1500Z/
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run,
and Laporte
620 AM EST Tue Jan 17 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will start in the upper 20s to
low 30s early this morning before rising into the mid 30s late
this morning. Untreated surfaces may have a glaze of ice on
them.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery
conditions as freezing rain impacts the area.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
