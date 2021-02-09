Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
440 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021
Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Renovo, Philipsburg, State College,
Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg,
Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick,
and Pottsville
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from
around 2 inches in most valley locations, to 3 inches over the
higher elevations.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Through 4 PM EST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snow will fall between 5 AM
and 9 AM across the Central Mountains, and between 7 AM and 1
PM from the Susquehanna Valley, east.