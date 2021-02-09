Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 440 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021 Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Renovo, Philipsburg, State College, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from around 2 inches in most valley locations, to 3 inches over the higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snow will fall between 5 AM and 9 AM across the Central Mountains, and between 7 AM and 1 PM from the Susquehanna Valley, east.



