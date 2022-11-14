The National Weather Service has issued the first Winter Weather Advisory of the season, with a forecast of mixed precipitation, ice accumulation, and minimal snow accumulation.

Travel may be impacted on the evening commute on Tuesday and morning commute on Wednesday.

The advisory aptly comes during the National Weather Service's Snow Squall Awareness week. Snow squalls are often associated with strong cold fronts and are a key winter weather hazard.

Sudden whiteout conditions, gusty winds, and falling temperatures produce icy roads in just a few minutes. There is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall.

The NWS's advisory is as follows:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 237 PM EST Mon Nov 14 2022 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, and Williamsport ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 11 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

