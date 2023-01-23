winter weather advisory Jan 2020

Many kids around the area are enjoying a delayed start Monday morning after schools around the area called for delays Sunday night in advance of expected winter weather.

The National Weather Service's advisory is calling for continued mixed precipitation through the mid-morning hours. 

Some area roadways may be slippery, so take it slow.

Next expected weather system is predicted for Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service State College PA
411 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Danville, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
  up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.