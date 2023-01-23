Many kids around the area are enjoying a delayed start Monday morning after schools around the area called for delays Sunday night in advance of expected winter weather.

The National Weather Service's advisory is calling for continued mixed precipitation through the mid-morning hours.

Some area roadways may be slippery, so take it slow.

Next expected weather system is predicted for Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service State College PA 411 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Danville, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.

