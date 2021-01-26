Winter Weather Advisory
National Weather Service State College PA 956 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional sleet accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.