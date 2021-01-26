winter weather advisory NWS 2020

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service State College PA
956 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick,
and Pottsville

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional sleet accumulations of
  less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

