Cold temperatures continue into the early part of this week, as the National Weather Service issued an advisory for Monday afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory
Potter-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Southern Lycoming-Union-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Coudersport, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 443 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. The valleys will get the least while the ridge tops will get the most snow. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will be between 5during the evening and early nighttime. Snowfall rates may be 1 inch per hour or greater. Accumulations will be greatest on the higher elevations.