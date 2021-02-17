Winter Storm Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
254 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Lock Haven, and Williamsport
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
commute.