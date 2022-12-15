NWS - HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK - Jan 2020.jpg

A wintry mix of snow and sleet is expected today, Dec. 15, with an accumulation of five to nine inches, according to the National Weather service. 

Schools are closed throughout the region, and some businesses have announced early closures as well. PennDOT is recommending drivers to stay off the roadways if possible.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
348 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Including the cities of Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg,
and Selinsgrove

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wintry mix expected. Total snow and sleet
  accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around
  one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union and Snyder
  Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

Remember to charge your devices and prepare your vehicle for emergencies. More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

