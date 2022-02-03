Clearfield, Pa. – As winter storm Landon moves through the region, PennDOT is providing an update on roadway restrictions in northcentral Pennsylvania.

The following restrictions are now in effect:

Tier 4 restrictions are in effect eastbound and westbound on Interstate 80 from I-99 at Bellefonte to the Ohio state line.

On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Other restrictions that remain in place are:

Tier 1 restrictions are in effect for eastbound and westbound on Interstate 80 from the 161 interchange at Bellefonte to Interstate 81

Tier 1 restrictions are in effect for the entirety of Interstate 99

Additionally, a 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only restriction are in place for Interstate 80 from mile-marker 45 at Emlenton to mile-marker 133 at Kylertown.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.