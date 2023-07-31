Someone struck gold in Montoursville on Sunday when they bought a winning ticket worth $1,713,561.50, minus withholding.

The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill located at 276 Route 87, Montoursville. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, which were 8-27-32-33-37, securing the grand prize.

Turkey Hill also earned a $10,000 bonus for being the fortunate seller of the winning ticket.

The identity of the lucky winner will remain unknown until they claim their prize and the ticket is validated. The winner has up to one year from the drawing date to claim their main Cash 5 game prize.

Anyone who suspects they might be the holder of the jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should act quickly and reach out to the nearest Lottery office. Alternatively, they can call 1-800-692-7481 for further instructions on how to claim their life-altering prize.

The July 30 drawing saw more than 35,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets winning prizes.

