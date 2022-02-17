Wind Advisory - 2020

According to the National Weather Service, both a wind advisory and hazardous weather outlook are in store for our region. Take some time today to secure any loose items around your property in advance of the windy conditions!

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
341 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-
Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union,
Lewistown, Mifflintown, Somerset, Bedford, McConnellsburg,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts
  between 45 and to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers in high profile vehicles could
  experience difficult driving conditions, especially in areas
  exposed to strong cross winds from the south, and locations
  just to the north of gaps in the ridges.

  PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
431 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-
Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST
FRIDAY...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.

   Wind Advisory.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.

   Wind Advisory.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant weather to the National
Weather Service in State College via the Phone, Email or Social
Media.


