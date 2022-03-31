Naperville, Illinois -- A nationally-distributed 2022 Easter item has been voluntarily recalled by Wilton Industries, Inc. after notice of an allergen mislabeling.

According to the FDA notice, certain lots of Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kits (UPC: 0070896117274) could contain milk, specifically skim milk powder, but the label does not include an allergen warning for milk.

Affected lot numbers are 22005, 22006, and 22007. The lot code is printed on the side or bottom of the box.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

The labeling error was discovered after a customer called the company to ask about the item's ingredients. Following an internal review, Wilton confirmed that skim milk powder is an ingredient in the product but is not listed as an allergen.



