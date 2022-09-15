Williamsport, Pa. — It’s been one month since Williamsport City Council was informed of the dire financial situation within the city.

At the time, Tracy Rash, who was brought into the finance department on a contract basis after the departure of Fincance Director Joe Pawlak, found that the city had multiple pending issues with the IRS, uncompleted state audits, bank accounts with inaccurate information, and grant reports that had not been kept up with.

Since then, Mayor Derek Slaughter said that one of those IRS issues has been resolved.

Slaughter said that Rash was able to have waived the $12,000 penalty the city was facing for filing their Q4 2021 taxes late. He said he was unaware that those taxes were filed late.

That does still leave the city facing a $160,000 penalty from the IRS for failure to send the city’s W2s, 1095s, and 1094s to the IRS. Slaughter says the chance of this getting waived is still “slim to none.”

Slaughter also said that some of the more than 50 bank accounts that the city maintains have been reconciled. He didn’t provide details on which accounts are in order and which are not. He did say that the city’s financial situation should become clearer in the next “month or so.”

“[Rash] will be at a place where we can really start to get somewhat of an understanding of where we stand,” Slaughter said.

The city is also still working to complete state audits for 2019, 2020, and 2021.

“Tracy is working concurrently with the auditors, so she’s reconciling [accounts] at the same time she’s getting them information as she’s reconciling,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter said that once the auditing firm receives the information, they must independently verify everything, which is a time-consuming process. The firms must also complete each year’s audit in order and are unable to work on multiple years at the same time.

These issues stretch back beyond the last couple of years and how deep they go is still murky. Currently identified issues date back to former Mayor Gabe Campana’s administration, who was in office from 2008 until 2020, and the city has already been facing a state attorney general’s investigation for the misappropriation of funds through River Valley Transit (now the River Valley Transit Authority and a separate entity to the city).

“We had all these different streams of incoming coming in [grants, taxes, etc.], and it was essentially going into one large pot,” Slaughter said. “We weren’t tracking it. We weren’t tracing it…. We were not adhering to the grant agreements.”

Council President Adam Yoder described the financial situation as “baffling, frustrating, and head scratching.”

“We’re three years in as a new group of elected officials, and I don’t understand how this wasn’t caught three years ago,” Yoder said. “That’s what’s equally as frustrating and baffling. I struggle to understand how this wasn’t caught over that first year. The transition of the administrations.”

Still, there’s a city to run and moving forward has presented some challenges when it comes to starting budget talks.

Councilmember Elizabeth Miele said that she would have liked to begin budget talks in July, which Slaughter said wasn't possible.

“Leading up to July, it was really difficult to get in front of the mayor or get his ear to start this conversation,” Yoder said. “The perception is, he has no interest in doing it or just doesn’t want to do it, and I don’t know why.”

Slaughter has maintained that starting budget talks while the city is unsure of what cash they have on hand could lead to problems once the expected payout to the federal and state governments comes through regarding the ongoing attorney general’s investigation.

Slaughter said that, according to auditing firm RKL, entering into budget talks without accurate information could exacerbate issues of fraud, the misappropriation of funds, and commingling of accounts.

“You can start from zero…but we know we’re going to owe some type of money back to the feds,” Slaughter said. “So, we’re not really starting from zero. But we don’t know what that’s going to be.”

Yoder said he understands the concern but called it a “piss-poor excuse.”

“We have budgeted two years now. We’re going to be going into year three now,” Yoder said. “We have a very accurate forecast of revenue. We have real-time data on where our collections are. And we have pretty accurate data of what we’re spending.”

Yoder continued, “We may not have an audit done, but we have a pretty good understanding of what money’s coming in and what money’s going out.”

It’s also frustrating to Yoder that the past budgets placed in front of council never addressed deficit spending, which is government spending, in excess of revenue.

Yoder said that council, and Miele specifically, have tried to “articulate” the need to address the deficit spending, but “it continues to fall on deaf ears.”

Slaughter said he’s committed to getting budget talks started, but he doesn’t want to have “hypothetical conversations.”

“Over the last number of years [council has been developing a budget] but they’ve not been using the accurate figures,” Slaughter said. “They were doing it without having the accounts reconciled.”

Yoder, a Republican, said he commended Slaughter for joining former Councilmember, Republican Joel Henderson in raising the alarm over the city’s finances and making it a bipartisan issue, but he feels Slaughter is out of his depth.

“He’s not a financial person. He’s a math teacher,” Yoder said. “There’s a big difference between finance and mathematics. He doesn’t have that skill set, and he hasn’t filled that role to compliment that skill set.”

Slaughter said that finances have been his focus since he was on city council.

“I have talked about this since I was on city council,” Slaughter said. “I was discussing finances for a long time. That’s what I ran on. That’s why I wanted to become mayor.”

River Valley Transit Authority

There is also the issue of transferring transit buildings from Williamsport to RVTA, which was set to be approved by council on Sept. 1.

Slaughter said the issue with the building transfer is that the federal and state interests in those buildings supersedes that of the city’s.

If the city wanted to own any of these buildings outright, the city would have to pay back any federal interest, which is somewhere between $40-50 million, according to Slaughter.

Slaughter noted that buildings that the city thought they owned outright actually ended up having federal interest attached to them, pointing to the public works building.

Slaughter said he believes the administration has given the council everything they need regarding federal and state interest tied up in RVTA buildings impeding title transfers.

Yoder says the problem with the administration isn’t a lack of information; It’s a “lack of willingness or interest” in collaborative efforts with the council.

“In order for [council] to, in good faith, provide oversight, we have to get collaboration from the administration,” Yoder said. “We have to have trust in what they’re giving us, and that’s been difficult.”

Who to hire next?

Yoder said he thinks a number of these financial issues could be alleviated by hiring new staff. He said he and the council have pushed for the mayor to hire a new director of administrations for the last few years.

“We essentially renamed the director of administration,” Yoder said. “There has been a director of administration role that has been open for years…. He refuses to move on it.”

Yoder said that it’s a skillset the city needs and one the mayor doesn’t have.

Slaughter didn’t address hiring a new director of administration, but he did say he wants to hire more people in the finance department once they have a better idea of where the city’s money is.

Slaughter noted that Rash, as part of her contract with the city, will also make recommendations on the future of the city’s finance department as she transitions out of the role. She will also work with whoever is hired prior to leaving to make sure the transition goes smoothly.

Yoder said that if Slaughter is so concerned about the city’s finances “maybe he shouldn’t be asking [council] to spend it like it’s water.”

“If we don’t know what we’re working with, he shouldn’t have given people pay raises last year,” Yoder said. “He brought on a contractor [referring to Rash] that if they worked a full-time salary, it would cost us $300,000.”

Yoder said that Rash is great and a “pleasure to work with,” but pointed out that she’s not a city employee.

Moving forward, Slaughter said his administration is trying to make things more digital and are currently looking at software that would allow members of the public to easily access the city’s financial information.

“Any of the public finances will be forward facing on our website,” Slaughter said. “You’ll be able to click on the mayor’s office, or codes, or public works, or wherever and see revenues, expenditures. It’s going to all be there. We’re not there yet, but that’s what we’re looking at right now.”

