Williamsport, Pa. -- Voters in Williamsport's Eight Ward are advised that the Lycoming County Board of Elections has permanently changed the ward's polling place, beginning with the November 3 General Election.

The new polling location is located at St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church, 1427 Memorial Avenue.

Signs will be posted at the old and new polling places on Election Day to notify voters of the change, and notification letters will be mailed to the households of all registered voters in the township.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Voter Services at (570) 327-2267.