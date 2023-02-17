Williamsport, Pa. — The former home to Williamsport City government and Police Department is on the market

According to Fish Commercial Group, a division of Fish Real Estate, historic Williamsport City Hall, 245 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, is listed for $499,000.

The building, located in the Central Business District, offers 40,000 square feet, "allowing for redevelopment into many different uses," the real estate company said.

The property also provides approximately 35 parking spaces with the potential for additional, elevator service, sprinkler system, natural gas service, and public utilities, according to the listing.

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase a revered, historic site in Williamsport,” said Brent Fish, president of Fish Real Estate. “The City has conveyed their clear priority to find a buyer that possess both the financial ability to purchase the site, but more importantly the commitment to renovating, restoring, and preserving this esteemed property in the center of our town.”

City Council recently approved listing the property using Fish Commercial Group following discussion over what potential future the building might have. Because of its historic status with the city and Lycoming County Historical society, the city won't allow it to be torn down.

The structure was condemned in 2021. A roof leak caused significant damage, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, and shortly after a pipe burst, flooding water into the building. The building failed air quality tests, and occupants were relocated.

Now, government operations are in the Trade and Transit Centre I and II on West Third Street and the Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division are located on West Fourth Street in the former Peter Herdic Transportation museum.

"The ultimate goal is to get it back on tax rolls. Square footage, location, architectural significance, and historical significance all add to the value of the structure," Toni Nardi of Fish Real Estate told council in January.

There are deed restriction safeguards in place that would commit the buyer to following through on renovations. For example, a buyer would not be able to turn around and sell the property for $1 to another developer in order to walk away from deed restrictions.

“The city looks forward to collaborating with prospective buyers on the rehabilitation of the former City Hall,” said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter. “We are excited to see what new, creative ideas can be constructed in this historic structure.”

Council will have final approval over the sale of the building.

